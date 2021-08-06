Scrap yard closed, area evacuated
A military-grade explosive that had been dumped in a south Jones County scrap yard was the cause of an explosion that killed an employee there on Wednesday morning, local, state and federal investigators determined.
But more explosive devices were discovered at Jarrell Recycling on Job R Lane near Moselle, so a U.S. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team from Fort Polk in Louisiana was deployed to the scene Friday and the scrap yard was shut down until further notice, officials said. Residents in the immediate area were also evacuated — an order that affected fewer than 10 people, officials said.
James Keyes, 35, of Laurel was pronounced dead at the scrap yard shortly after being struck by shrapnel from the explosion on Wednesday. He had reportedly started working there only a couple of days earlier.
Investigators from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department investigators — assisted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives as well as the Mississippi Office of Homeland Security and the Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office — determined that a round of military ordnance from an unknown source was the cause of the explosion. It is not known how or when the ordnance made its way to the recycling yard or the age of the ordnance, Sgt. J.D. Carter of the JCSD said.
The person who dumped the deadly explosive could face criminal charges, sources said, but that will be determined by the ATF, which is handling the investigation.
“The unintentional detonation of the ordnance was devastating and sadly fatal for the victim,” Carter said.
Shortly after the explosion, Carter said that there was a crater in the ground where it blew up, and investigators were focused on finding the cause. Co-workers and first-responders attempted CPR on the victim and the Rescue 7 helicopter was dispatched to get him, but he passed away.
“We had a major response by emergency services agencies to this explosion, which was heard miles away,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the victim during this time of tragic loss.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.