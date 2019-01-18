New candidate for tax assessor, sheriff opponent qualifies
Almost three weeks after candidates began qualifying to run for office, incumbent supervisors have not filed to run in Beat 2 or Beat 5.
The list is growing longer for the district that covers Soso and the surrounding area, but no one has filed to run in Beat 5, which includes Laurel. That seat is held by longtime Supervisor Jerome Wyatt. Qualifying continues through March 1 at 5 p.m.
Richy Seals joined a group of Republicans that includes Chad Boykin, Mike Bush, Larry Dykes and Michael Phillips seeking the Beat 2 seat. School board member Ronnie Herrington has qualified as an Independent.
Another school board member, Randy Norwood, also turned in his paperwork and paid his fee to run for the Beat 3 seat. Incumbent Barry Saul and Phil Dickerson have also qualified. All are running as Republicans.
In Beat 1, incumbent Johnny Burnett has qualified along with former school board member Harlon Mathews, Barry Dunagin, Toby Herrington and Richard Baker. All are running as Republicans. Bobby Brady Jr. qualified as an Independent.
In Beat 4, incumbent David Scruggs has qualified as a Republican and Michael James is running as an Independent.
In a county-wide race, Michael Walker filed to run for tax collector/assessor against Tina Gatlin Byrd. Both qualified as Republicans. Longtime incumbent Ramona Blackledge is retiring after this year.
Paul Sumrall Sr. filed his papers and paid his fee to run for sheriff against incumbent Alex Hodge. Both qualified as Republicans. Sgt. Joe Berlin of the Laurel Police Department is running as an independent.
For coroner, Phyllis Pitts and Zachary Rowell qualified to run against incumbent Nancy Barnett and deputy coroner Burl Hall.
In the District 3 Justice Court Judge race, Andre DeShawn Copley qualified as a Democrat. Incumbent David Lyons and court clerk Stacy Walls have qualified as Republicans.
In the District 3 Constable race, Mike Sims filed to run against incumbent David Livingston. Both qualified as Republicans. In District 2, Le’Byron O’Keith Jackson is running as a Democrat and incumbent Larry Strickland and ex-Deputy Danny Gibson had qualified as Republicans. District 1 incumbent Mike Sumrall has also qualified as a Republican.
In the District 1 Justice Court Judge race, Republicans Noel Rogers and Grant Hedgepeth are vying for the seat that has been held by Howell Beech, who reportedly is retiring.
For District 2 Justice Court Judge, Billie Graham is the only qualifier so far. She is running as a Republican.
Incumbent Circuit Clerk Concetta Brooks and incumbent Chancery Clerk Bart Gavin also filed their papers to run for second terms and incumbent County Attorney Brad Thompson has also qualified. All have filed as Republicans.
Primary elections are set for Aug. 6.
