County schools offer vaccines for students, staff
In Jones County and Laurel schools, more than 400 students are in quarantine after the start of the new school year.
Laurel School District has reported two COVID outbreaks — three or more cases within a classroom or group activity — within the first week of school. For Aug. 9-13, the district reported a total of 32 COVID-positive students, four positive faculty or staff, 85 quarantined students and 11 quarantined faculty or staff within its eight sites, including the Laurel Education Center and Central Office.
Jones County School District has reported a total of 68 student positive COVID cases — this does not include schools that reported one to five cases as schools are required to report the exact number of cases if it is more than five — across all of its sites for the week of Aug. 9-13. A total of 332 students are quarantined for the district across all sites for the week of Aug. 9-13. The district had a total of five new outbreaks at South Jones High School for Aug. 9-13.
Jones County and Laurel schools require students, staff and faculty to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status, and they implement deep-cleaning procedures, social-distancing and screening.
The Jones County School District partnered with South Central Regional Medical Center to offer vaccines at Northeast Jones High School, South Jones High School and West Jones High School for students, faculty, staff and community members ages 12 and up.
Students must get parental permission to participate in the voluntary vaccination program. The first course of the voluntary Pfizer vaccine was offered Aug. 18-20. The second course will be offered at West Jones High School on Wednesday, Sept. 15 from 8:30-11 a.m.; at Northeast Jones High School Thursday, Sept. 16 from 8-11 a.m.; and at South Jones High School Thursday, Sept. 16 from noon to 2 p.m. Additional dates may be scheduled depending on need and response.
