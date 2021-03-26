A home burned and two firefighters were hurt fighting a fire at a residence in Moselle just after wrapping up working the scene of two major wrecks on Interstate 59.
Volunteer firefighters from Moselle, South Jones, Southwest Jones and Union responded to the report of a house fire at 11 Chisholm Road at 1:44 p.m. Thursday. Many of them had been at a wreck on I-59 for more than four hours just prior to responding to this structure fire.
Firefighters found a single-story, wood-frame home with smoke coming from the eaves throughout most of the home and flames at the back of the home near the kitchen. Firefighters attempted an offensive attack, but fire quickly spread throughout the attic and, within minutes, the home was engulfed in flames.
Homeowner Brent Broome said he was at a neighbor’s home when he heard a loud boom. One of the men renting the home from Broome reported that the lights flickered and then smoke started filling the home. All residents were able to escape the home.
The home sustained major damage in the blaze. Two firefighters sustained what were described as “minor injuries” and were evaluated by EMServ Ambulance Service but declined transport to the emergency department. No other injuries were reported.
— By Dana Bumgardner/Jones County Fire Council
