A home that was in the middle of a remodel burned in Moselle on Saturday night.
Charles and Sheila McNeil were in the kitchen cooking supper just before 6:30 when a passerby knocked on the door and told them their double-wide mobile home at 12 Dogwood Lake Road was on fire.
They called 911, and when firefighters arrived, one end of the home was engulfed in flames along with a large storage unit that was being used to store items during the remodel.
Volunteers from Southwest, South Jones and Boggy responded and initiated an offensive attack that minimized damage.
It appears that the fire originated in the bedroom area. No injuries were reported, but the home sustained what was described as “significant damage.”
— By PIO Dana Bumgardner/Jones County Fire Council
