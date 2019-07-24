A Moselle man who was working out of town lost his mobile home to fire on Monday. While Chris Bounds was away working, neighbors called 911 when they noticed the front porch of his home on fire just before 11 a.m. The residence was engulfed in flames by the time volunteer firefighters from Moselle, Union and South Jones arrived. No injuries were reported. — By PIO Dana Bumgardner/Jones County Fire Council
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.