A Moselle man who is reportedly a minister is being accused of molesting a teenage girl.
Granville Clark, 48, was charged with one count of molestation, which is a felony. When Justice Court Judge David Lyons advised him of that, Clark said, “I didn’t realize it was a felony here.”
According to the report, the parent of a young teenage girl called the JCSD on Dec. 11 to report that the girl had been “inappropriately touched” by Clark. The teen then underwent an interview with a child specialist and gave details of what happened.
Clark was taken into custody on Wednesday morning and charged with molestation. No other information was released. He made his initial appearance in justice court on Friday.
Lyons set Clark’s bond at $25,000.
“Is there any way for that to be lowered?” Clark asked.
Lyons said that there were procedures for him to make that request through his attorney.
Clark asked that the court appoint him a public defender, but the judge denied that request, saying Clark didn’t qualify because he owns his home on Sellers Road, and it is valued at $82,000, he said.
Clark’s Facebook page shows that he is a former minister at Carolina Community Church and that he is a musician. He told the judge that he collects monthly liability checks.
If convicted, Clark faces up to 30 years in prison.
