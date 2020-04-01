Dates on documents don’t match; suspect still faces burglary charge
An accused child molester from Moselle had his case dismissed from Jones County Circuit Court because of discrepancies in court papers that were discovered after his trial began.
Richard Thompson, 51, was facing up to life in prison after being charged with two counts of sexual battery and attempted sexual battery with two girls, who were 8 and 9 at the time of the accusation. Both girls had family connections to the defendant.
Testimony had begun in his trial at the Jones County Courthouse in Ellisville early this month when it was learned that the indictment from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and other court documents disagreed on the year that the alleged abuse occurred. It was November 2015 on some of the paperwork and November 2016 elsewhere in the case file.
“Ultimately, it’s my fault, and I take responsibility for that,” Assistant District Attorney Kristen Martin said. “It’s unfortunate, I hate it happened. I wish I could do it over again.”
She won’t get that chance, though. The case was dismissed with prejudice — meaning it’s dismissed permanently — after Martin first made a motion to amend the indictment after the jury returned from a lunch break to hear more testimony in the case.
Her motion was denied “based on precedent from the Mississippi Supreme Court,” Judge Dal Williamson wrote in the Order of Dismissal that was filed March 5, the day after the trial began. “At that point, the State informed the Court that it could not proceed with its case and made the … Motion to Dismiss. Based on representations of counsel for the State, the Court accepted the Motion to Dismiss.”
The trial had been delayed three times already. It was first set for July 2018 but had to be continued because Investigator Jason Myers, then with the JCSD, was deployed overseas. It was reset for May 2019 but was delayed again because more information was added to the case. It was continued from August 2019 because of ongoing trials, according to the file.
Thompson was represented by public defenders Cruz Gray and John Piazza. Gray pressed Myers and a family member of the accusers about the date the incidents were supposed to have occurred. He also got the family member to admit that she had said bad things about Thompson to the girls before they accused him of the sex acts.
“He gave me the creeps as a kid and I told her to go away from him,” the woman admitted to telling one of the young accusers.
The indictment shows that the JCSD responded to a call about the incidents at a residence on Doc Crosby Road on Nov. 28, 2016, and Thompson was arrested a week later. The complaint shows that he was accused of having sexual intercourse with the 8-year-old twice and attempted to once with the 9-year-old.
During the lunch break after the first morning of testimony, Martin was talking to the accusers’ family when one of them said “he thought it happened in 2015,” she said. Martin called DA Tony Buckley, who suggested that she make a motion to amend the indictment, but it was too late, according to case law, Williamson explained to the jury and wrote in the Order of Dismissal.
“It wouldn’t have amended any previous testimony, just the dates … kids and dates don’t mix well,” Martin said. But she emphasized that she should have caught the discrepancy and took the blame for it. “I respect the judge’s decision,” she said.
Thompson can’t be tried on those charges again, but he wasn’t released from the Jones County Adult Detention Center. He is still facing a charge of burglary of a non-dwelling for a break-in on the property of James Hendry last July.
Thompson was convicted of burglary of a non-dwelling in June 2007 after a break-in on the property of John Myers Hull in Moselle. He was ordered to serve a year in prison after pleading guilty and wound up serving two years after violating the terms of his release, according to court records.
