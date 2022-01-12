When Brandon Gardner got out of jail just before Christmas, he was the first local capital-murder suspect in recent memory to bond out of the Jones County Adult Detention Center. Less than a month later, his girlfriend became the second one.
Brooke Stringer, 22, was released early Tuesday afternoon after posting the $500,000 bond through A-Absolute Bonding, according to jail records. Bonding companies require 10 percent of the bond amount, which would be $50,000.
Gardner, 26, was released on Dec. 23 after bonding out through Pugh’s Bail Bonding Co. When he was released, longtime District Attorney Tony Buckley said that Gardner was the first local capital-murder suspect he could remember getting out of jail on bond.
Stringer and Gardner were arrested last month after being charged in the October 2019 death of Stringer’s 6-month-old daughter Rosalee. The infant’s father was a foreign-exchange student from Germany. Gardner and Stringer now have a baby together.
The arrest took more than two years because investigators had to wait on medical evidence. The manner of death was “homicide,” according to the medical examiner’s autopsy results, and the cause of death was “blunt-force trauma.” Gardner and Stringer were the only people in the home with the baby at the time of her death, and their explanation of what happened “was not possible,” Assistant District Attorney Kristen Martin said.
They were charged with capital murder because there was an underlying felony — child abuse. If convicted of that, they could face the death penalty or life in prison.
Justice Court Judge David Lyons set their bonds at $500,000 during the initial court appearances. Bond is not a punishment, court officials often emphasize, but it serves as a means to ensure that defendants show up for court as required.
Stringer and Gardner will be required to sign in at the jail every other month and show up for all of court appearances, as all suspects out on bond for felonies are required to do, but there are no special guidelines for someone charged with capital murder, Buckley said.
