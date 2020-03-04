A Laurel mother died after a neighbor pulled her out of her burning home on Monday morning, local officials report.
Samantha Haynes, 42, was pronounced dead at South Central Regional Medical Center after being transported there by EMServ Ambulance from her home at 1706-1/2 Airport Dr., Deputy Coroner Ernest Hollingsworth said.
The victim has school-age children, Hollingsworth said, but he wasn’t sure how old they are or how many there are. They must have left for school not long before the fire was reported by neighbors, he said.
The Laurel Fire Department was dispatched to the residence at 7:45 and arrived at 7:48, LFD Capt. Edwin Blue said. There was a report that the house was on fire and someone was still inside, he said.
When Blue arrived, light smoke was showing and the victim had been pulled outside by an unidentified neighbor, he said, and the neighbor had reportedly “doused the flames” with a bucket of water.
Laurel police responded along with the LFD and EMServ. CPR was started on scene and continued by medics on the way to the hospital before she succumbed, Hollingsworth and Blue said.
It appeared that the fire started in the bedroom and was accidental, Blue said. The body is being sent to Jackson for an autopsy, which is standard procedure, Hollingsworth said.
It was the second fire death in less than a week in Jones County. On Wednesday morning, 91-year-old Elton J. Slayton died when his mobile home caught fire on Sandhill Township Road. Last month, a mother and six children died in a house fire in Clinton.
