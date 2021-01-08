One woman is dead and a child is in critical condition after a logging truck flipped onto her Nissan Altima on Highway 15 near Bush Dairy Road Friday morning, authorities said.
Amber Ellzey, an employee at Sweet Somethings Bakery, died just before 8 a.m., her employer Joseph Watkins confirmed on social media.
Witnesses said the Nissan had the right of way at Bush Dairy Road and Highway 15 when it turned out and was struck by the southbound log carrier. The truck then turned on its side, coming down on the Altima. Ellzey was pronounced dead on the scene.
Shady Grove and Laurel fire departments responded to the scene with help from EMServ and the Laurel Police Department. The road was blocked for more than an hour, as logs could be seen scattered over all four lanes.
“(Amber) has been an irreplaceable asset as well as a dear friend for us all working there,” Watkins wrote. “We will be closed today and possibly longer due to her death this morning in a vehicle accident involving a log truck on 16th. Her baby is in critical condition so we ask for your prayers for the family and the Sweet Somethings family that called her a friend and sister.”
More information will be forthcoming as the LPD investigates.
— Photos by Jack Hammett
