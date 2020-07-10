A Laurel mother of three young boys is dead after her vehicle ran off Highway 29 near Little Sawmill Road Wednesday night.
Details are sparse since the investigation is ongoing. The preliminary report shows that Laurel Shea Lowe, 31, was traveling north in a 2017 Kia Sedona before running off the right shoulder of the road and hitting a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol, which leads the investigation because it happened on a state highway, would not comment on specifics of the wreck.
Visitation for Lowe will be Tuesday, July 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. She’s survived by three sons and her husband Casey.
“She was always a hard worker,” Amanda Rose Blizard wrote on Facebook, posting a photo of a cake that Lowe had made her. “Thank you Laurel Shea Lowe for your beautiful spirit and thoughtfulness much respect and love my prayers are with familey (sic) and friends.”
Earlier this year, Lowe was selected by Leader-Call readers as Best Bank Teller. She worked at Citizens National Bank in Laurel.
