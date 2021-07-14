A mother and son who lived off Southern Colonel Road near Highway 184 were found dead in their home Wednesday morning.
Powers Volunteer Fire Department and EMServ Ambulance were dispatched to a medical emergency after 88-year-old Helen Hammac’s heart monitor alerted irregularities. When Powers volunteers arrived on scene, they entered through the back of the residence and discovered Robert Hammac, 57, dead. After going to the back of the home, his mother was found dead as well.
The mother and son appeared to have been “deceased for an extended period of time” before being discovered, JCSD’s report notes. Patrick Oster with JCSD is leading the investigation along with Deputy Coroner Ernest Hollingsworth, who confirmed the identities of the individuals.
Both appeared to have died of natural causes and no foul play was suspected, Hollingsworth said.
“It looked like the son died and was the caretaker of the mother,” Hollingsworth said.
The deaths are still under investigation.
