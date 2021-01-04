Klein pushed for change of venue; trial set for Feb. 9
The trial of a former law enforcement officer who was charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of a woman and with beating a suspect on the side of road after a chase will remain in Jasper County, a judge ruled.
Wade Robertson will be tried for aggravated assault in front of a Jasper County jury at the courthouse in Paulding on Feb. 9 for the 2018 beating of James Barnett of Laurel, Judge Stanley Sorey ruled.
Robertson’s attorney, Tracy Klein of Hattiesburg, filed a motion asking the court for a change of venue in both cases, citing pre-trial publicity by the Leader-Call and other media outlets, as well as social media. Sorey’s ruling was for the aggravated assault case. He has yet to rule on the motion for the manslaughter case, in which Robertson claimed self-defense for the shooting death of 30-year-old Dominique Henry as she was stealing Robertson’s wife car.
Both Barnett and Henry are well-known members of the community and their relationships will “impair” the defendants’ “ability to receive a fair trial in Jasper County,” Klein wrote in his motion. He also noted local protests on behalf of Henry that were “well attended” and will “prejudice any proposed jury pool to be drawn from Jasper County.
“It is anticipated that this trial will invoke a great deal of emotion, which will render the Defendant’s ability to receive a fair trial impossible.”
Klein attached affidavits from three Jasper residents supporting that claim.
Sorey wrote that the motion was “not meritorious and should be denied.”
Robertson and Bryce Gilbert were working for the Laurel Police Department when Barnett reportedly tried to avoid a roadblock on 16th Avenue then led them on a high-speed pursuit back to Jasper County in May 2018. Both were fired after city officials viewed video of what happened when they caught him. The officers were accused of kicking Barnett repeatedly in the head and face with steel-toed boots.
Barnett won a settlement with the city after being “brutally assaulted and publicly tortured” on the side of the road, according to the lawsuit filed by attorney Dow Yoder of Ridgeland in U.S. Southern District Court in Hattiesburg. A lawsuit represents only one side of a legal argument.
Only days after the settlement, Robertson was accused of shooting Henry at his residence off Highway 528, near County Road 29. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation handled the case because Robertson’s wife was a part-time dispatcher for the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department.
Robertson was indicted for manslaughter in that case in July after District Attorney Matt Sullivan received the “massive” MBI file on the case, he said. “We’re going to apply the law and seek justice, wherever that may lead us.”
