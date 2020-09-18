A motorcyclist was injured when the Harley-Davidson cycle he was operating collided with a tan Chevrolet Tahoe on Highway 84 West about two miles from the SportsPlex Friday afternoon. Dillon Gray was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center with what were initially reported as serious injuries. However, family members on the scene said he was expected to be OK. Traffic was slowed in the eastbound lane of the highway. The Jones County Sheriff's Department, Powers Volunteer Fire Department, EMServ Ambulance Service and the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded.
(Photo by Jack Hammett)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.