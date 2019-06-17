Three hopefuls are in, but sheriff turns down invitation
Only one of four candidates for Sheriff of Jones County declined an invitation to participate in a debate in front of the voters.
Three-term incumbent Sheriff Alex Hodge, who frequently refers to himself as “transparent” when it comes to dealing with the media and the public, acknowledged receiving the certified letter from Citizens Against Corruption founding member Belinda Harrison, but simply answered: “I am declining the invitation.” There was no explanation.
Hodge’s three challengers — Independent Joe Berlin and Republicans Macon Davis and Paul Sumrall — all said they were ready to debate and they were disappointed that the incumbent would not.
“I think a debate would be good for the voters to be able to hear ideas and concerns that are occurring,” said Berlin, a sergeant with the Laurel Police Department who is a 22-year veteran of law enforcement. “It would also give the opportunity for the voters to hear from each candidate.”
Davis, who also has more than 20 years of local law enforcement experience, agreed with Berlin.
“I do think the voters need to know the difference of opinion among the candidates, mainly because it’s not always as an incumbent says it is,” he said, “and secondly, when voters have the different ideas laid out, they can make a more informed decision.”
Sumrall, who is 71 and has worked as a security escort for the governor’s office and other dignitaries, has been an outspoken critic of Hodge since putting his name on the ballot.
“It’s always important for the voters to hear from the candidates,” he said. “They need to be aware of what’s going on.”
Asked why he believes the sheriff declined to debate, Sumrall said, “Because of everything he’s doing.” He also said Hodge probably didn’t want to participate in an event he wouldn’t be in charge of because “he’s a control freak.”
Hodge has been under fire with questions about the amount of time he spends on his job as sheriff, which pays an annual salary of $100,000, and at his other businesses, including BClean. He has also taken heat for his department’s “three-month investigation” that led to the arrest of an elderly couple — including a decorated war hero suffering from myriad ailments — for a misdemeanor animal-abuse case that has been dubbed by their lawyer as a “publicity stunt.” The circuit court has also had to dismiss at least 18 felony cases this year because his department failed to serve their indictments in a timely manner. This week, the Leader-Call learned that Hodge and the JCSD are under investigation by the State Auditor’s Office for possible problems with their payroll practices as it relates to overtime and reimbursements.
The three challengers said they did not want to debate if Hodge won’t participate, but they did agree to do a roundtable discussion with the Laurel Leader-Call.
