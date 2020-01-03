STARKVILLE — Joe Moorhead’s tenure as Mississippi State’s head coach is over.
The school fired the 46-year old on Friday after only two seasons in which he posted a 14-12 record on the field.
Moorhead’s win total is the most by any MSU coach in his first two seasons since 1941. He also guided the Bulldogs to two Egg Bowl victories and was only the second coach in school history to go to a bowl in each of his first two seasons.
However, all eight of Moorhead’s victories in 2018 had to be vacated after 10 football players were reprimanded by the NCAA for academic misconduct involving a former part-time tutor and an online chemistry class.
Those 10 players also served eight-game suspensions this season, one in which the Bulldogs went 6-7 and lost to Louisville 38-28 in the Music City Bowl on Monday. The Cardinals scored 31 unanswered points after State had taken a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter.
Quarterback Garrett Shrader was unavailable for the bowl game due a facial fracture sustained in a fight with teammate WillIe Gay Jr. on Dec. 20.
“Football coaches sometimes at the end of your career you think you're going to write a book and talk about a season, talk about your career and each season is a chapter,” Moorhead said after the Music City Bowl. “This season was a book in and of itself.”
Moorhead’s initial four-year contract was extended following the 2018 season along with a raise. His salary increased from $2.7 million to $3.05 million this past fall and was set to make $3.15 million in 2020, $3.25 million in 2021 and $3.35 million in 2022.
Sports Illustrated reported that Moorhead’s buyout is around $7 million but could be mitigated to as low as $4 million through offset language in his contract if he is hired elsewhere.
The Pittsburgh native was hired as State’s head coach on Nov. 28, 2017 after being selected the national offensive coordinator of the year for the 2016 and 2017 seasons at Penn State.
