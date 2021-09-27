STARKVILLE — Since the start of Mississippi State’s fall semester, approximately 100 architecture, building construction science, graphic design and interior design seniors have been working in teams on proposals for a redesign of the university’s Hand Chemical Lab auditorium.
These MSU students have been vying for top honors and a cash prize in the Brasfield & Gorrie Student Design Competition, begun in 2011 with a sponsorship from one of the nation’s largest privately held construction firms based in Birmingham, Alabama.
Cassie Winship, a graphic design major from Ellisville, was part of the team that won third place in the competition.
“Sponsoring this competition is a way to pour back into Mississippi State,” said Shawn Mancill, regional virtual design and construction manager with Brasfield & Gorrie.
The sponsorship allows the company to network with and evaluate potential candidates to hire in a real-world environment, Mancill said, but the main goal is to encourage teamwork and collaborative work in education, something that’s highly beneficial for the industry.
“Students join a team that’s made up of four different disciplines, and many of them may have never met,” he said. “That’s what they’ll find outside of school, and this competition helps them prepare for that.”
MSU teams were tasked with redesigning the existing Hand Chemical Lab auditorium to accommodate 300 seats and propose an addition to house new faculty offices, classrooms and a conference room. Students also were required to consider the Americans with Disabilities Act and egress requirements, Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design and the Well Building system for monitoring features that impact human health in their projects.
MSU’s Department of Chemistry — the client for the project — was represented by Professor David Wipf and Department Head Dennis Smith at the teams’ final presentations.
“We are delighted our building was chosen for this cross-college collaboration,” said Smith. “These are fantastic designs.” Brasfield & Gorrie Regional Quality Control Manager Robert Robison, who also serves on the MSU Building Construction Science Program’s Industry Advisory Board, said what impressed him was how quickly the 10 teams put the project together this year.
“When we gather a team to begin work on a project, it takes them months to do what these student teams are doing in a couple of weeks,” he said. “We like the way that they collaborated and came together for a thorough final project
and professional presentation.”
Learn more about MSU’s College of Architecture, Art and Design and its academic programs at www.caad.msstate.edu.
