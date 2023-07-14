State investigators assisting after man found shot in front of mobile home; JCSD has person of interest, no suspect

A Matthews man was found shot to death in front of his mobile home on Friday morning, and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department is receiving assistance from state investigators at the crime scene.

matthews murder

From left, JCSD investigators Troy Lewis and Denny Graham, Deputy Drew Morecraft and Scott Goddard of MBI. (Photo by Mark Thornton)

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.