State investigators assisting after man found shot in front of mobile home; JCSD has person of interest, no suspect
A Matthews man was found shot to death in front of his mobile home on Friday morning, and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department is receiving assistance from state investigators at the crime scene.
Wilson Earl Myrick, 54, was found dead of multiple gunshots at the residence on Azzie Pitts Road, off Pleasant Home Road in the Matthews Community. A co-worker who stopped by to pick him up for work found the body.
‘The door was cracked, and that’s what I noticed first,” said the man, who didn’t want to be identified.
After noticing that, he saw the body and immediately called for help in an area that has spotty cell service.
“He was a good worker,” the man said of Myrick, adding that he didn’t know much about his personal life. Myrick was working with him as a tree-trimmer for Southern Pines Electric Power Association, and they were supposed to work in Monticello that morning. Instead, he unexpectedly wound up in the middle of a murder investigation.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation was called in to help process the crime scene because of equipment and expertise that state agency has, Sheriff Joe Berlin said. The Capitol Police Crime Scene Unit also responded.
“There’s evidence of a fight outside the home,” Berlin said.
Several shell casings were found on the ground, too, and there was other evidence that pointed to foul play, he added. Four or five spent rounds from a 9mm were found and there were signs of a struggle on the ground. Neighbors reportedly heard his motorcycle crank last night, but none reported hearing the shots. It was believed it happened a couple of hours or so before Myrick’s co-worker arrived to pick him up.
It appeared that a woman had been living with Myrick because of items that were found in the mobile home, sources with knowledge of the investigation said. The JCSD had developed a person of interest before noon, but did not identify anyone as a suspect.
JCSD Investigator Troy Lewis is heading up the investigation. Along with the JCSD and MBI, District Attorney Brad Thompson, Deputy Coroner Ernie Hollingsworth, volunteers from the Shady Grove Fire Department and EMServ Ambulance medics also responded.
“We appreciate MBI and The Capitol Police,” JCSD Sgt. J.D. Carter said. “They have a lot of resources that we don’t.”
Anyone with any information — “even something small that doesn’t seem significant,” Carter said — is asked to call the JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
“We want to do everything we can to give the victim and family justice,” Carter said.
