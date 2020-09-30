Couple charged in shooting death of young father of 3
A young couple is in custody and a young man is in the morgue after a shooting at a Laurel motel just before midnight on Monday.
Steven R. Thornton Jr., 31, of Jones County and Amanda Landrum Thornton, 31, of Ellisville were arrested at a residence in the south part of the county early Tuesday afternoon by personnel from the Laurel Police Department and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. He is charged with murder and being a felon in possession of a weapon and she is charged with accessory to murder.
They are accused in the shooting death of 23-year-old Taheim L. Quinn of Soso, who was found suffering from a single gunshot to the body at the Budget Inn (1108 Ellisville Blvd., Laurel) after emergency personnel received a 911 call from there at 11:18 p.m.
“This is another example of a spur-of-the-moment decision that changes a lot of lives forever,” Chief Tommy Cox of the LPD said, and that includes the victim’s family, the suspects and the suspects’ families, he added.
Quinn’s mother Lisa said her son was “very compassionate” and ‘loved to make people laugh.” But those weren’t the feelings she had upon learning of her youngest child’s death. That was the saddest day of her life, she said.
“I am so angry and hurt that if I actually saw the person that done it I would gladly return the favor but I would rather see you rot in jail,” his mother Lisa Quinn posted on Facebook. “I’m so broken.”
Taheim Quinn was found in a room at the motel and transported by EMServ Ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead by Deputy Coroner Don Sumrall.
The Thorntons were developed as suspects through witness statements, Cox said, and just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, they were arrested without incident by JCSD and LPD officers at 84 Biglane Road, a residence that’s in Jones County but has a Seminary postal address.
The owner of the home, 49-year-old Eva Easterling was charged by the JCSD with dealing methamphetamine after finding 17 grams of the drug there and her brother John Bennett, 46, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm after a handgun that had been reported stolen in Jones County was discovered.
“I thank the LPD and my guys for making this a safe arrest,” said Sheriff Joe Berlin, who was joined by Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall for the press conference at the LPD alongside their former boss, Chief Cox.
The room at the motel was not in the victim’s name, Cox said, and there was no evidence of why he was there with the Thornton couple. The motel has been known as a place of criminal activity. The Thorntons both have drug-related felony convictions on their records. They were expected to make their initial appearances in Laurel Municipal Court today (Thursday).
Lt. Michael Reaves is the lead investigator in the case, but several members of the department’s Criminal Investigations Division are working on the case. Cox thanked Berlin and his staff for their “valuable assistance” in the case. Capt. Earl Reed of the LPD said that teamwork between the two departments and between LPD investigators, narcotics and patrol divisions were the keys to making the arrests.
“They did an excellent job,” Reed said. “They were out from 11:30 (Monday night) until 5 p.m. the next day.”
Both Cox and Reed offered condolences to the Quinn family after meeting with them Tuesday morning.
The victim was the son of Benjamin L. and Lisa Quinn. He played football at West Jones, his mother said, and he was the father of three children — sons Brayden and Rylee and daughter Laycee Grace, who passed away two years ago. He leaves behind sisters Mercedes and Narina Muldrew, and brothers Jamel Muldrew and Devante Vasquez.
“Rest easy in paradise,” Quinn’s mother posted. “I love you.”
