JCSD searching for suspect
•
One man is dead and another was on the run after a shooting on Bush Dairy Road Monday morning.
Just before 7:30, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to a shots-fired call at a residence on the road, past the Gables Event Center.
Police tape could be seen from the roadway at 8 a.m. Sources said the victim, identified as Efrain Ortiz, 27, of Houston, was shot in the head.
Ortiz was taken by EMServ to South Central Regional Medical Center for critical injuries. He died shortly after.
The gunfire was reportedly not an accident; sheriff’s deputies are seeking suspect Luis Sandoval on charges of capital murder after he allegedly entered the occupied dwelling before shooting Ortiz.
Sandoval is facing capital murder charges and is considered armed and dangerous, the JCSD said. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to call 911, the JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
The JCSD, Laurel Police Department, EMServ and the Jones County District Attorney’s office responded. The Hattiesburg Police Crime Scene Unit couldn’t respond due to personnel being assigned to another case.
