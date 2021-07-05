A Jones County man called 911 just before shooting and killing an ex-girlfriend then turning the gun on himself at a North Laurel residence on Sunday morning.
Stacy Nicole Moulds, 37, was pronounced dead in her home on the 3500 block of North 7th Avenue just after 9:35 a.m., and 41-year-old Horatio Sanchez Suarez was also found dead inside the house. Both had single gunshot wounds from a handgun, Chief Tommy Cox of the Laurel Police Department said.
Moulds and Suarez had been “in a dating relationship that ended badly,” people who were familiar with them told investigators, Cox said.
Suarez reportedly called dispatch and gave the address of Moulds’ home just before going inside. When officers arrived,
Suarez’s vehicle was still running and a door to Moulds’ house was open. When officers went inside, they found the bodies of the man and woman who had just been shot and immediately called for EMServ ambulance. The Jones County Coroner’s Office also responded to the scene.
“The statements and the scene were consistent with murder-suicide,” Cox said. “It was evident what happened. It’s just a horrible, sad situation, and we feel for the families.”
