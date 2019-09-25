Bond denied for man accused of deadly July shooting in Laurel
•
A Laurel man who was arrested earlier this month for a shooting is now being charged in a deadly shooting that happened in July.
Devante Malik Boyd, 22, was charged with murder in the July 28 death of 42-year-old George Hosey at 106 11th St., just off 1st Avenue. Hosey was found in his apartment dead of a gunshot wound to the head, family members said.
Judge Howell Beech denied bond for Boyd “due to the circumstances” of the charges. The initial appearance was in Jones County Justice Court because judges there have the power to deny bond for a murder charge or require cash-only bonds, which can’t be done in municipal court.
After the judge denied bond, Boyd asked, “How fast will my appointed lawyer come talk to me?”
Beech responded, “As fast as they allow you to call him.”
“Everyone in (the Criminal Investigations Division) has been working on this every day for two months,” Chief Tommy Cox of the Laurel Police Department said. “We’ve been keeping the family up to date. I hope this helps give them some closure.”
Hosey’s brother Sonny Murry, 39, said the victim was shot in the back of the head while he was asleep. “They took his life like he was nobody.”
Cox wouldn’t talk about details of what led investigators to Boyd, saying it was an ongoing investigation involving the crime lab and other agencies that could lead to other charges and more arrests.
Sources with knowledge of the case said the shooting was over a dispute that had to do with money and drugs. Hosey does have some drug arrests in his criminal history, including a conviction for dealing heroin.
Boyd was arrested Monday during the execution of a search warrant at a residence in the 4200 block of University Avenue, according to a press release from Cox.
Boyd was out on $125,000 after being arrested earlier this month in the shooting of a man on Aug. 23. He wasn’t automatically denied bond, though, because the murder he was charged with occurred before the aggravated assault he was charged with.
Lt. Michael Reaves was the lead investigator in the murder case, but everyone in CID had a hand in the arrest, Cox said.
“It’s been a long investigation and a lot of trying hours,” Reaves said, “but this doesn’t mean it’s over.”
Anyone with information about this or any other case is encouraged to call the LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
