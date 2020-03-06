A Bay Springs man who is charged in the death of an elderly Shady Grove woman made his initial court appearance on charges that he molested a young boy in Jasper County.
Michael Shane Askew, 52, was denied bond by Judge Marvin Jones in Jasper County Justice County on the charge of touching a child for lustful purposes and transported back to the Jones County Adult Detention Center, Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson said.
Askew is accused of having a sexual contact with a 7-year-old boy in January and was wanted by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on that charge at the time he was accused of killing 82-year-old Betty Dickerson. He is charged with capital murder in her death and Jones County Justice Court Judge Grant Hedgepeth denied bond for Askew in that case, too.
Dickerson was found dead of a knife wound to her neck in her home on Feb. 17. Askew was developed as a suspect and was arrested later that week by U.S. Marshals in Nashville.
Askew was released from prison after serving less than a year of a five-year sentence for conspiracy and escape in Jasper County. It’s also believed that he spent time in prison for aggravated assault of a corrections officer in Texas, but officials are still working to retrieve those records.
It is believed that a woman Askew was once in a relationship with was a sitter for a neighbor of Dickerson’s, which is how he was acquainted with her.
His last address was on Ainsworth Drive in Bay Springs, he told Hedgepeth.
Askew was convicted of conspiracy/possession of a controlled substance in Jasper County in August 2016 for the sale of hydrocodone/acetaminophen, along with Cheryl O’Neal. He served 147 days in the Jasper County Jail before climbing a fence and jumping off the fence of the facility, breaking his leg in the process.
In August 2017, Askew was ordered to serve five years for escape, but he was released less than a year later, on June 25, 2018, said Mississippi Department of Corrections spokeswoman Grace Fisher. He was supposed to appear in Jasper County Circuit Court on Feb. 6 for failure to pay court costs of $903, but he was a no-show, said Circuit Clerk Billy Rayner.
