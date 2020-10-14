A suspect in a Laurel murder has been released from jail after a jury found him not guilty of an unrelated aggravated assault and armed robbery during last week’s first trial at South Central Place.
Devante Malik Boyd, 23, was charged with murder in the shooting death of 42-year-old George Hosey at a residence on 11th Street, just off 1st Avenue, in July 2019. He was being held in the Jones County Adult Detention Center on two other felonies at the time he was charged with that crime.
Boyd was arrested in September 2019 for aggravated assault and armed robbery, along with co-defendant Mary Jackson, 35, who was charged with accessory after the fact. She was accused of using a photo on social media to lure an adult father and son from Mount Olive to a residence on Queensburg Avenue to be ambushed and robbed.
The victim was shot in the stomach and cash was stolen from him, according to court documents. He took the witness stand as did Jackson, and Laurel Police Department Lt. Michael Reaves and officers Justin Landrum, Josh Welch and Stephen Graeser (now with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department).
Boyd took the stand in his own defense and insisted he wasn’t present at the time of the Queensburg shooting. He was represented by public defender Michael Mitchell.
Assistant District Attorney Dennis Bisnette served as prosecutor.
The jury — made up of five white women, three black men, two white men and one black woman — deliberated for a short time before returning the two “not guilty” verdicts after the one-day trial. Boyd was released shortly thereafter and the murder charge was dropped.
“We declined that charge pending additional evidence, as the main witness against him in both cases was the same person that apparently the jury did not believe,” Bisnette said. “The LPD and (DA’s office) are pursuing additional evidence at this time.”
Investigators with the LPD worked on the case for two months before developing Boyd as a suspect, LPD Chief Tommy Cox said at the time of Boyd’s arrest for murder.
Sources with knowledge of the case say the shooting was over a dispute that had to do with money and drugs. Hosey had some drug arrests in his criminal history, including a conviction for dealing heroin.
Boyd was arrested during the execution of a search warrant at a residence in the 4200 block of University Avenue. He was out on $125,000 bond after being arrested a couple of weeks earlier on the aggravated assault and armed robbery charge.
Boyd was held in jail without bond after being charged with murder.
At a bond hearing earlier this year, family members told Judge Dal Williamson that a person who was already in jail for armed robbery was being implicated in the first shooting Boyd was charged with.
“We had to scrape up the money from our church to get him out on the first charge, then he was re-arrested and charged with murder,” a family member said.
It was the first Jones County Circuit Court trial to take place at South Central Place. The larger venue was approved as a venue for jury trials because it is larger than the courtroom and allowed jurors, witnesses and court officials to socially distance to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
