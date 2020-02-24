Michael Shane Askew, 52, is scheduled to make his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department is reporting.
Askew will be charged with the murder of 82-year-old Betty Dickerson, who was found dead of a knife wound in her Shady Grove home a week ago. He was arrested by the U.S. Marshal’s Service days later in Tennessee in Dickerson's car, investigators said.
JCSD investigators are in Nashville now to take Askew into custody and return him to Ellisville to book him into the Jones County Adult Detention Center, JCSD officials said.
Look for complete coverage in upcoming online and print editions.
