Victim's car passes through Harrison County, Atlanta
•
An elderly woman was found dead in her home in the Shady Grove Community early Monday afternoon and the suspect is believed to be on the run in her car.
Betty Dickerson, 82, was pronounced dead in her home on Shady Lane — off Highway 15 North, just north of the Laurel city limits — as investigators from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department surrounded her property with yellow crime-scene tape and talked to family members and neighbors.
“My little 100-pound, 82-year-old mother was brutally murdered … while cooking lunch in HER kitchen!” the victim’s daughter, Tina Daughtery-Cole of Vicksburg posted on Facebook. “May our Sweet Lord welcome her into His Kingdom. Please pray that the culprit is found.”
Dickerson’s body was discovered around 1 p.m., dead of an apparent knife wound to her throat. The JCSD was asking people to be on the lookout for a silver 2016 Toyota Camry with the license tag JND 6090.
The car passed through Harrison County a couple of hours after Dickerson’s body was discovered, and early the next morning, it passed through the Atlanta area, according to information obtained by investigators.
“We will not rest until the person or persons responsible for Ms. Dickerson’s murder are apprehended,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to Ms. Dickerson’s family, and we ask that our entire community join in praying for them as well.”
Anyone with information about the incident at the home is asked to call the JCSD at 601-425-3147.
“If you saw something, say something,” Berlin said.
