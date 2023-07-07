Two years after being convicted of shootings that killed his girlfriend’s adult son and paralyzed her, a Laurel man’s petition for a new trial was shot down by the Court of Appeals.
Jose Melendez, 37, appealed his convictions of second-degree murder and aggravated assault, challenging the sufficiency of the evidence and claiming that his attorney was ineffective and that the court failed to ask for jury instructions that could have helped his case.
The justices of the appellate court unanimously affirmed the June 2021 conviction and 54-year prison sentence in Jones County Circuit Court.
Melendez gunned down girlfriend Tasha Fuentes and her 22-year-old Dalton White outside her mobile home in the Hoy Community in November 2021. White was killed and Fuentes was left paralyzed from the chest down and confined to a wheelchair. White had come to his mother’s home earlier that day after Melendez and Fuentes’ ex-husband Lester Delgado had been arguing.
That night, Melendez decided to leave and Fuentes had packed his stuff for him to come get. White came back to make sure everything was OK and Melendez began arguing with him outside after midnight. White and Fuentes told Melendez they wanted him to leave, and Melendez took a sip of beer, Fuentes testified, then shot her and when White yelled, “Mama!” Melendez shot him, too.
Melendez then fled the scene in his vehicle and he was arrested a few days later hiding in his father’s closet in Morgan City, La.
In his appeal, Melendez argued that the evidence only supported a manslaughter conviction because he “acted in self-defense because he believed he was in fear of harm from White” and White’s friend Cody Ingersoll, who had come with him. There was not testimony or evidence that either was armed or made a move toward Melendez, so that claim was denied.
Melendez also claimed ineffective counsel for “failing to request jury instructions on imperfect self-defense and culpable-negligence manslaughter. But that could have been defense counsel’s trial strategy, the high court ruled, citing case law, and the trial court is not required to give instructions that aren’t requested by the attorneys, so no error was found with either. Melendez was represented by Jackson attorney Nathan Elmore and Judge Dal Williamson presided over the case.
Melendez also argued that the trial court erred by giving a “flight instruction” to the jury about the fact that he fled to Louisiana and how to weigh that evidence in determining his guilt or innocence. The court gave the instruction and Melendez did not object so “he is procedurally barred from raising this issue on appeal,” the high court ruled, citing case law.
“After our review, we find that the circuit court did not abuse its discretion in giving the flight instruction,” the Court of Appeals ruling concluded. All nine justices concurred.
Melendez can still appeal to the state Supreme Court.
