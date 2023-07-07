jose melendez

Melendez

Two years after being convicted of shootings that killed his girlfriend’s adult son and paralyzed her, a Laurel man’s petition for a new trial was shot down by the Court of Appeals.

Jose Melendez, 37, appealed his convictions of second-degree murder and aggravated assault, challenging the sufficiency of the evidence and claiming that his attorney was ineffective and that the court failed to ask for jury instructions that could have helped his case.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.