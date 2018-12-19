West Jones came up short on the scoreboard, but Mustang Nation beat West Point on the keyboards. The fans in green and gold won some green for the school in the Text To Win contest during the Class 5A title game.
The physical education program at WJ received a $1,000 check from Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi on Tuesday as the Class 5A winner of the Text to Win Contest.
The contest gives fans another way to support their team by texting in during the days leading up to each championship game. The team with the most text entries received $1,000 to be earmarked for its P.E. program. While West Jones took the honors in the texting match off the field, West Point took home the Class 5A championship, 27-12.
“The West Jones community is very tight-knit,” said Cooper Pope, supervising principal at West Jones High School. “When we beat Picayune in the Class 5A semifinals, we sent word out about the Text to Win contest through social media, including Facebook Live. We had people who went to school here back in 1965 on to the present day all get involved.
“This money will be well spent in our physical education department. Honestly, with the minimal budgets, when we have to take a hit somewhere, it will probably be in physical education. So, this will really go to good use.”
Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi is the title sponsor for the MHSAA football championships and continues its support of Mississippi’s student athletes with sponsorship of championship events including cheer & dance, basketball, track & field, baseball, softball, tennis, power lifting and the Soccer Classic.
(0) comments
