West Jones split two games with Picayune in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs. The Mustangs started the series with a 9-3 win on Friday, but fell to Picayune 7-5 on the road Saturday. The two 5A contenders were set to conclude the series at West Jones on Monday. Results for Game 3 can be found at Laurel Leader-Call Sports on Facebook.
West Jones 9, Picayune 3 A double from Francisco Elvira and a triple from Southern Miss commit Lawson Odom in the inning sparked the Mustangs as they piled up five runs in the second inning. The Mustangs outhit Picayune 14-7 in Game 1 for one of their best offensive outings of the season.
“I feel like that was our best performance all year,” West Jones head coach Trey Sutton said. “Our bats really came to life tonight, and Elvira really pitched well for us all game. At times this season, we swung the bats really well, and at points of the season, we weren’t able to be consistent. Tonight just felt like we were locked in and got a really big Game 1 win.”
The Mustangs got production from almost all of their batting order. Cadmen Clark, Odom and Clayton Widener knocked in two runs each, and Dax Smith, Cade Mauldin and Elvira had one RBI apiece. Elvira was the winning pitcher in Game 1. The Jones College commit threw seven complete innings and allowed three runs on seven hits, two walks and fanned 11.
“He (Elvira) threw a complete game for us tonight, and that’s huge to start a series,” Sutton said. “To be honest, he struggled at times. But we talk about it all the time –if you feel like you're in a bind, just go limit the damage and trust in your teammates.”
Tanner Busby took the loss, allowing seven runs over 3-1/3 innings with 10 hits, two walks and two strikeouts. Picayune 7, West Jones 5 Game 2 looked as though it was going to be another easy win for the Mustangs through the first four innings. West Jones jumped out to a 4-0 lead, but the Maroon Tide used a tidal wave of offense to extend the series.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, Picayune scored two runs and added five more in the sixth to build a 7-4 lead. In the top of the seventh inning, the Mustangs nearly pulled off a comeback. After scoring one run on a Dash Piper RBI single that drove in Elvira, the Mustangs had the bases loaded with one out.
However, Picayune closer Kyler King struck out Dakota Smith and got Mauldin to fly out to center field to clinch the game. In 2-2/3 innings, King allowed one run on one hit, three walks and struck out three Mustangs to earn the win. Piper led the Mustangs with two RBIs. Odom suffered the loss, allowing three hits, five runs and striking out three batters.
