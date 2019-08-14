A Myrick family who was living in a camper temporarily lost that and all of their belongings to a fire Monday night at 68 Jeffie Craven Road. Jerry and Ashley Meadows and their three sons Jerry, Levi and Anthony were gone to get something to eat when the fire happened, so they are left with only the clothes they were wearing at the time. Here are some items that are needed for the boys, who had just returned to school, and their parents: Pants (men’s 36, boys 16 and 12 husky, men’s small; women’s size 5), shirts (men’s small-extra large; women’s medium-large), shoes (men’s 8-9, 10 and 12; women’s 5). The children could also use bookbags, belts and anything else that’s needed for going back to school or play. They are now staying with a family member, Joe Kepley, at 668 Reid Road and can be reached at 601-470-7300.
