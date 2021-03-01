A Myrick man was arrested Sunday after being accused of strangling his wife and attacking her with a knife, according to a press release from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
Rodney Parker, 55, was charged with domestic aggravated assault after being taken into custody. The victim reportedly had marks on her throat, cuts to her hand and face and bruises from Parker striking her. She was transported by EMServ Ambulance to a hospital for treatment and Parker was taken to the Jones County Adult Detention Center.
He made his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Sunday and Judge Sonny Saul set his bond at $5,000.
The suspect who was arrested is not the Rodney Parker who is deputy director of the Jones County Emergency Operations Center, JCSD officials noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.