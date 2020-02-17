2 arrested after getting caught in back seat with drugs, no clothes
•
An early Valentine’s Day tryst didn’t have a happy ending for one couple in Laurel. Their ecstasy landed them in jail.
Danthony K. Smith, 23, of Laurel was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute after Laurel police caught him with 30 dosage units of MDMA, known as “ecstasy.”
Smith and 19-year-old Chloe L. Morgan of Myrick were undressed in the back of a car on Brown Circle at 1:44 a.m. Friday when officer Tommy Hartfield of the Laurel Police Department stopped to check out a “suspicious vehicle,” according to the report. He found the pills and some marijuana in the vehicle.
Both suspects were taken to the Jones County Adult Detention Center and booked in for the felony, but the charge for the ecstasy was later dropped for Morgan.
Smith was charged with dealing because of the quantity of the drug he had, Chief Tommy Cox of the LPD said. Laurel Municipal Judge Kyle Roberston set Smith’s bond at $10,000 for the felony charge.
Morgan and Smith were charged with possession of marijuana-first offense, possession of paraphernalia and indecent exposure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.