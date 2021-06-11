An elderly couple that lives on Westerly Drive in the Windermere subdivision in northwest Laurel had a frightful morning involving a naked relative who beat them.
Around 9 a.m. dispatch received a 911 call requesting help for an assault in progress. The couple allowed a relative to stay overnight and by morning, they wanted him to leave the home, Inv. Mike Reaves said. The man began to assault and beat the couple. LPD officer Brewer was already in Windemere and rushed to the scene. When officers arrived they found the inside of the couple’s home disheveled and much more.
There was a broken window and a trail of blood down the driveway leading out to the street. That’s where officers found a 39-year-old white, naked man in the middle of the street, bleeding profusely with multiple stab wounds, Chief Tommy Cox said.
“It appears the couple were the victims,” Cox said. “All indicators point to that this was a self-defense stabbing.”
Because the man would not comply with officer commands, he was tased.
The couple was transported to SCRMC and the relative was flown to another hospital in critical condition.
“This was in their house and they obviously sustained injuries,” Cox said. “This guy was the aggressor, and he may be looking at charges.”
