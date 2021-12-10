"Home Town" stars Ben and Erin Napier did their part of help with the Salvation Army by serving at the Center for Hope Shelter at the Salvation Army as well as ringing the bells for the Salvation Army's Red Kettle in downtown Laurel.
The Napiers announced their national partnership with The Salvation Army for the holiday season earlier this month through their personal Instagram, where they wrote, "It's the season of giving, and we are honored to join the @SalvationArmyUS helping hope march on for millions of families in need this holiday season. You can make a difference in your community by making a donation at SalvationArmyUSA.org! When you give local it stays local."
The Napiers are helping meet the needs of those in the community by hosting an Angel Tree at the Laurel Mercantile and encouraging people to stop in over the weekend to adopt an angel.
"Our Angel Tree program currently has over 80 angels yet to be adopted," said Major Raymond Pruitt, officer for The Salvation Army. "While The Salvation Army does everything possible to promote angel adoption, community support is critical to ensuring no angel is forgotten, and every child has a gift to open on Christmas morning."
In addition, donations to the virtual Red Kettle Campaign can be made at leader-call.com.
To help
Angels can be adopted in person at the Laurel Mercantile, Sawmill Square Mall or by stopping by the Salvation Army administration building at 205 N. 13th Ave. in Laurel from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.
Angels may also be adopted online at www.LaurelAngelTree.org or by calling 601-428-4232. Financial donations that can go toward purchasing toys are welcome. The deadline to adopt angels is Wednesday and gifts must be returned (to location) by Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.