Drug to reverse overdoses had been prescription-only
The fourth time was the charm for one recipient of a life-saving drug. Enabling him to stay alive with Narcan allowed him to see the light and kick his addiction, the 28-year-old Laurel man said on the condition of anonymity.
Now that Narcan is being made available over the counter, more people will have that chance, he said.
“I can understand that some people see it as enabling addicts to use drugs free of consequences,” he said, “but for many of us, it keeps us alive long enough to find recovery.”
Having Narcan available could have saved a man who died of a likely overdose in Laurel last week.
Dennis Ray Walker, 45, was found in the back parking lot of Vic’s on Chantilly Street, dead from an apparent heroin overdose. Walker was reportedly dumped there by Reginald Arrington, 70, who was arrested by Laurel police for desecration of a corpse.
If either one of them had Narcan, then Walker may have been able to have it administered then made it to the hospital or been able to call 911 and receive care.
Naloxone — better known as Narcan, the brand name for nasal spray naloxone that’s known as the opioid overdose antidote — has been used by paramedics and hospitals for decades since the Food and Drug Administration approved it in 1971. Narcan is used for opiate overdoses.
It has been available at pharmacies for several years, but by prescription only. A bill just recently signed into law in Mississippi now makes Narcan available to anyone, no prescription needed.
These days, all manner of emergency services carry Narcan. The hospitals and paramedics still use it, as do medical first-responders with the volunteer fire departments. Law enforcement officials also carry it with them because of fentanyl being prevalent on so many narcotics operations. Fentanyl can be absorbed through the pores of the skin, so there’s a risk of accidental exposure, plus officers often arrive on scenes first to find someone who has overdosed.
Almost everyone can agree that if something can save a life, then that is a good thing. With Narcan now being available to the general public, one may wonder why they would need something like that.
“When doctors prescribe opiates to a patient, they usually write an order for Narcan along with it,” pharmacist April Stringer of Diket’s Drugs said. “This could be for an accidental overdose or an unfortunate accident where someone’s child may get into the medicine and overdose. It’s never a bad thing to have it around.”
Jones County Fire Coordinator Kyle Brooks added, “It is good to have it readily available in case of an accidental exposure of fentanyl to either a bystander, a medical first-responder or an officer who is on the scene.”
Powers medical first-responder Dwayne Walters reiterated what Brooks said and talked about some risks that people who have used Narcan might face.
“If we get to a scene and administer Narcan to someone who has overdosed, they regain consciousness and feel decent,” he said. “However, they should still go receive medical attention at the hospital because the effects of the drug they overdosed on last far longer than that of the Narcan. Unfortunately, we have worked calls where the person refused medical treatment and ended up overdosing later because they felt fine from the Narcan, but the opiates were still in their system.”
Nationally registered paramedic Jakob Martinez said, “There aren’t really any adverse reactions to Narcan, such as being able to overdose on it, so I don’t see the danger of people having it readily available. Sometimes it takes EMS workers a while to get to patients in rural areas due to how far the call may be from the ambulance station or ambulance crews just being overwhelmed with calls.
“If family or friends know they have a friend or family member that has an addiction to opiates or heroin, then they could make a life-saving difference by using Narcan on them before emergency services arrive. Narcan is easy to use and it does save lives.”
The 28-year-old Laurel man — who has had to be revived with Narcan four times but is now on the road to recovery — offered more of his unique perspective on the subject.
“Back when fentanyl counterfeits started showing up in our area, overdoses started happening regularly. But I noticed many of my friends in Hattiesburg were not dying from these overdoses.
“Luckily, there is a business there, Moore’s Bicycle Shop, that saw this problem plaguing the area and worked with the state government and non-profit agencies to provide Narcan for free to anyone who watched a training video. Me and my friends in Laurel would pick some up anytime we went to Hattiesburg.
“I will say this — here in the South, we help our neighbors. If we see a wreck, we try to help or call it in. If someone has a seizure in a grocery store, people drop everything to call 911 and try to assist this person. This is a health crisis, and while it may have started with a choice, it is a disease now, an addiction. This is killing Americans aged 18-45 rapidly, and something tells me that if people were dying at this rate due to bee stings, almost everyone would carry an epipen to help out a person in need, so why not carry Narcan and possibly save a life?”
Fentanyl test strips are now also available at pharmacies, and while this may sound like a good thing, it might not be, said Sgt. Jake Driskell of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
“I don’t like the test strips being available because they are not accurate,” he said. “If the fentanyl is not on the outside of the pill, it can test negative. There are counterfeits that contain fentanyl or any kind of pain pill. We cannot stop the fentanyl, so I think people having Narcan on them will save lives, but relying on the fentanyl test strips might lead to more overdoses, unfortunately.”
