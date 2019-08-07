U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst joined law enforcement, community leaders and residents at the Laurel Police Department to celebrate the 36th annual National Night Out crime and drug prevention event Tuesday.
National Night Out is a community-building and crime-prevention campaign that promotes collaborative law enforcement-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.
“National Night Out is a great event that brings together neighbors and law enforcement with the goal of strengthening our communities,” Hurst said. “By building stronger relationships, we can more effectively prevent and deter crime and make our streets safer for everyone. I am proud to join the good people of Laurel and the Laurel Police Department at this worthy event with the goal of making our neighborhoods stronger and our citizens more secure.”
National Night Out organizers were expecting more than 16,000 communities and 38 million people nationwide to take part in community events on Tuesday.
