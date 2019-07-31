Mayor Johnny Magee signed a proclamation designating Tuesday, Aug. 6 as National Night Out Against Crime in Laurel. The night out, which starts at 5 p.m. in the LPD parking lot, offers a “unique opportunity for the City of Laurel to join forces with thousands of other communities across the country in promoting cooperative, police-community crime prevention efforts,” according to the proclamation. The LPD plays a vital role in the prevention of crime and “it is essential that all citizens of the City of Laurel be aware of the importance of crime prevention programs and the impact that their participation can have in reducing crime, drugs and violence in Jones County.”
