More than 45 million Americans live in poverty. Forty million Americans went hungry last year, 2.5 million children experience homelessness in the U.S. and 12 million kids don’t have enough to eat today. The Salvation Army’s core values are to be brave, to have compassion, to be uplifting to others, to be passionate and to be trusted by its communities. That is why it fights for good.
Sunday is the first day of the 66th annual National Salvation Army Week. Each year, this week serves as an opportunity to celebrate its volunteers, donors and program beneficiaries who have enabled it to serve in the United States for 140 years.
National Salvation Army Week was first declared by the United States Congress and proclaimed in 1954 by President Dwight D. Eisenhower, 74 years after The Salvation Army arrived in the U.S. The celebration was put in place as a reminder to Americans to give freely of themselves.
In his speech, President Eisenhower said: “Among Americans, The Salvation Army has long been a symbol of wholehearted dedication to the cause of human brotherhood. In time of war, the men and women of this organization have brought to those serving their country far from home, friendliness and warm concern. In the quieter days of peace, their work has been a constant reminder to us all that each of us is neighbor and kin to all Americans. Giving freely of themselves, the men and women of The Salvation Army have won the respect of us all.”
National Salvation Army Week falls during a difficult time this year, and officials express their gratitude for all of the donors who have stepped in to help during the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the Salvation Army is unable to plan any public activities due to social distancing, officials encourage supporters to join them on social media each day with #FightForGood as they celebrate the Army’s core values.
Salvation Army officials are thankful for this opportunity to recognize the volunteers who give their time and talents each year to help it “Do The Most Good.” The Salvation Army works to give a hand up, not a handout through its three million volunteers and 7,700 centers of operation.
To continue supporting The Salvation Army during the COVID19 pandemic, visit SalvationArmyALM.org/give. For more information on how The Salvation Army is serving in Laurel, call Maj. Raymond Pruitt at 601-347-6734.
