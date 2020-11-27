Police on lookout for low-down bandit who lifted Red-Kettle tripod, sign
•
There may be a Salvation Army imposter about.
No money was stolen from a Salvation Army donation kettle in a theft reported this week, as Police Chief Tommy Cox clarified it was just the sign and a tripod — but it’s still low-down, he said.
The sign and stand were taken from Walgreens on 16th Avenue, as shown in the store’s surveillance footage. A tall black man wearing a dark blue baseball cap walks into the store, takes the items and says something to the cashier before walking out.
“I’m on the Salvation Army board, and they do great work,” Cox said. “The whole organization is helping people down on their luck. They feed people, and they house homeless people there every night. So stealing anything they have to spend money to replace, it’s low-down. It’s sorry.”
Volunteers, including members of the Laurel Police Department, empty the kettle at the end of each day, so there’s nothing in it before a volunteer gets there to set it up the next morning. That would make it difficult to steal a bucket with donations inside.
The suspect will face a misdemeanor charge if caught.
Store employees are advised not to hand over Salvation Army property to suspicious people, particularly those not wearing a red apron with the group’s emblem on the front. A phone call and email to Salvation Army representatives weren’t returned by press time.
