Love triangle leads to light sentence for shooter
•
A jealous girlfriend who shot an ex-boyfriend and his wife in their home got a light sentence because the victims didn’t want to go to trial.
Tara Ducksworth, 30, of Laurel was ordered to serve five years in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections and pay her victims $6,000 in restitution after pleading guilty to two counts of aggravated assault.
“I’m sorry it got to this point,” Ducksworth said to Judge Dal Williamson in Jones County Circuit Court in Ellisville. “I’m sorry I shot them.”
Ducksworth, who was represented by attorney Jeannene Pacific, admitted to shooting Alton Horne and his wife in their home on Yale Avenue last October. He was shot in the “abdomen area” and she was shot in the chin. There was no mention of what caliber gun was used.
Horne identified Ducksworth as the shooter, said Assistant District Attorney Dennis Bisnette, who prosecuted the case.
“(Ducksworth) had dated him back in high school, and they had renewed the relationship, but then (Horne) didn’t want anything else to do with her,” Bisnette said.
Horne called Laurel police earlier that day to complain about Ducksworth and she was removed from the property, Bisnette said.
But she returned that night and began beating on the front door with a tire tool, according to the Leader-Call report of the incident. When no one came to the door, she shattered a window to get into the house.
Horne and his wife then fled to the back of the house as Duckworth pursued them with a gun in her hand. They “got into a tussle with the gun,” Bisnette said, and Horne was shot in the abdomen and his wife was hit in the chin.
Both were taken to South Central Regional Medical Center and Ducksworth fled the scene. She was picked up by Hattiesburg police the next day. Laurel police had issued a press release to local media and on social media asking for the public’s help finding her. There were reports that she shared the press release on her Facebook page.
The Hornes were in the courtroom and had apparently recovered. When the judge asked if they agreed with the plea deal, Horne said, “Yes, sir.”
Ducksworth was prepared to give them their full $6,000 restitution check after the proceeding, Pacific said.
In addition to the five years in prison, Ducksworth was also ordered to serve five years of post-release supervision under MDOC and participate in the court’s community service program. She was also ordered to pay $917.50 in court fees and fines in addition to the $6,000 restitution.
Williamson also entered a no-contact order that says Ducksworth must stay at least 300 yards away from the Hornes after she is released from prison.
“All of us have things we’re disappointed by that evoke emotion … but getting a gun and seeing that as a way to solve a problem is a terrible choice,” Williamson said. “You could be here for murder and facing spending the rest of your life in prison.”
Williamson said he was accepting the plea deal because the victims were in agreement with it and didn’t want to go to trial.
“I don’t know that I would go along with this otherwise,” he said.
