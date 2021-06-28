Nearly 500 racers converged on Laurel to participate in the Eighth Annual Restoration Run hosted by Mission at the Cross Saturday with the race starting at 7:30 a.m.
Racers ran the 5K or did the 2-mile walk starting at Hell Fighter's then through downtown, into the historic district and back around. After the race, participants were given Waffle House after the race. Door prizes were given after the race to participants.
The Restoration Run benefits Mission at the Cross' program for men in recovery of addiction. All proceeds will help with running the program.
Eric Wachita, 20, placed first overall for men with a time of 17:13. Brooklyn Brown, 14, placed first overall for women with a time of 23:07.
