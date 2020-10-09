What was characterized as a feud between neighbors led to some lead being fired into a home and one of them being put behind iron bars.
David Owens, 38, was charged with shooting into a dwelling after being accused of firing a round into the front door of a neighbor’s house on Messemore Road, just outside of Ellisville.
Deputies were called to the residence off Highway 588 for a report of the shooting around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Investigator Reuben Bishop of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department said.
The glass in the resident’s front door had been shot out while the resident was inside, Bishop said.
“He was close to being hit … he was in the same room,” Bishop said.
Owens was quickly developed as a suspect because of an “ongoing feud,” and home surveillance footage supported that claim, Bishop said.
Owens was taken into custody, a weapon was recovered and a shell casing was found, Bishop said.
The neighbors have been in arguments since August, but it’s not known what they’ve been fighting about, Bishop said.
Owens made his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court this week and Judge Noel Rogers set his bond at $25,000. Owens has since been released on bond but is under strict orders from the judge to have no contact with his neighbor or he will risk being returned to jail without bond.
