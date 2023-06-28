A Jones County native was killed in a crash just outside of Ellisville on Tuesday evening, according to multiple reports.
Forrest Smith, 31, had to be extricated from a 2000 Ford Mustang that he was driving on Highway 29 South just before 6 p.m. Tuesday. Ellisville firefighters reportedly had to use hydraulic tools to remove him from the vehicle after it crashed with a pickup.
Smith was traveling south and Justin Morris, 43, of Laurel was headed north in a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado when the vehicles collided, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol report. No information about Morris’ condition was released in the report.
Smith was a graduate of Northeast Jones High School. The driver’s license that he was carrying showed that he was a resident of Orlando, Fla., according to MHP. The crash remains under investigation, MHP officials said.
