Shad White of Sandersville was sworn into office as the 42nd State Auditor of Mississippi in the Old Mississippi Supreme Court Chamber in the Mississippi Capitol on Tuesday.
The oath of office was administered by current Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice William L. “Bill” Waller Jr. while White’s father, Sandersville Mayor Bob White, held the Bible used for the ceremony. The audience included Gov. Phil Bryant, along with family and friends of Auditor White, OSA employees and members of the media.
“I’m excited to get to work on behalf of the people of Mississippi,” said White, 32, a graduate of Northeast Jones. “I told my staff this morning that I believe that as iron sharpens iron, so too does one man sharpen another. My goal in these early days is that my staff and I will sharpen one another in order to do the best possible job for those who have trusted us to watch their money. I’ll bring every ounce of energy and whatever talent God gave me to meet this new responsibility.”
White was appointed to fill the unexpired third term of Stacey Pickering of Laurel, which ends in January 2020. Pickering resigned to take a job as executive director of the Mississippi State Veterans Affairs Board.
White is now the youngest of the statewide officials. Bryant, who was
a former state auditor himself, has confidence that White is ready for the $90,000-per-year job.
“He could be in New York just now making half a million dollars a year,but he chose to return to Mississippi to serve his state,” Bryant told reporters after the ceremony. “That type of loyalty is not often seen, so that really made an impact on me.”
White grew up in Sandersville in a blue-collar family. His father and grandfather were oilfield pumpers, and his mother and grandmother were teachers. On the weekends, his father was music minister at their church and his mother played the organ. His father serves as mayor of the town.
After attending NEJ, White earned his under-graduate degree in economics from the University of Mississippi. He studied as a Rhodes Scholar at the University of Oxford in England, earning a master’s in economic history. White holds a law degree from Harvard Law School, where he learned the meaning offighting values that mightbe unpopular. While there, he served as president of the Federalist Society, a conservative legal association, and brought speakers
