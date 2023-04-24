Ed_Biz, Dixie Electric art winner copy.JPG

Anthony Sumrall, a senior at Northeast Jones High School, was chosen as the winner of the 2023 Student Art Contest. 

Dixie Electric hosted its annual Student Art Contest, where local students grades 7-12 who live within Dixie Electric’s system were invited to submit artwork based around the theme of electric cooperatives. 

Dixie Electric received 13 art submissions from across the seven counties it serves. The artwork was judged by an electric cooperative graphic artist from Jackson with an art degree and background in graphic design. 

