Students, faculty and staff lined the halls of Northeast Jones Wednesday morning, taking part in a candlelight memorial service for 15-year-old sophomore Shawn Lee Wilkerson, who died after what’s been reported as an accidental gunshot on Monday night. Following a reading of Psalm 23, teachers moved down the darkened halls lighting candles as “Praise You In This Storm” by Casting Crowns played throughout the school. The service concluded with prayer. (Facebook)

A 15-year-old student lost his life Monday night in what is being called an accidental shooting with a handgun.

Deputies and volunteer firefighters — including Powers Chief Joey Davis and firefighters Bo Burroughs, Lance Chancellor and D.L. Geiger, at the scene of a shooting at a residence on Longwood Place. (Photo by Mark Thornton)

Shawn Wilkerson, who was a sophomore at Northeast Jones High School, was pronounced dead several hours after first-responders and medics worked to save his life.

Shawn Wilkerson

“He was kind of quiet and he had a close-knit group of friends,” said Dr. Jennifer Lowery, supervising principal at NEJ. “I went to his first-period class, and it was hard seeing his desk there, empty.”

Counselors from across the school district and neighboring districts and youth pastors were available to help students deal with their grief, Lowery said. 

“Students were making a memory chain that’s going to the family and we are going to take a love offering for the family,” she said. “We’re going to the family to see how we can help.”

EMServ Ambulance medics, volunteers from Powers and Glade and deputies from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to Wilkerson’s residence on Longwood Place just before 7:30. He was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center and was reportedly being transferred to a Jackson hospital when he died.

Deputy Chase Smith collects evidence from the scene of a shooting on Longhwood Place on Monday night. (Photo by Mark Thornton)

It was believed that Wilkerson and his mother lived with his grandparents Billy and Shelia Hinton, which is where the shooting occurred. The weapon used was a semiautomatic handgun, sources who were at the scene said, adding that it appeared he was doing something with the clip when it fired.

There will be no funeral service, according to a death notice that was sent out by Memory Chapel Funeral Home, and no family members’ names were listed.

“Thank you everyone for all of the prayers our family really needs them right now,” Tyger Jacobs posted on the Leader-Call’s Facebook page. “Pray that God can comfort his grandparents and parents through all of this.”

