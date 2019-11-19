When the new Board of Supervisors takes office in January, members will be getting a little more money.
The board voted unanimously on Monday to accept a 3 percent raise that was authorized by the state Legislature in this session. The increase of $1,341 will up Jones County supervisors’ pay from $44,700 to $46,041 per year.
Board members last had a raise in April 2004, Beat 3 Supervisor Barry Saul said. Saul made the motion to accept the raise, and Beat 2 Supervisor Danny Roy Spradley seconded it and it passed unanimously.
Neither Saul nor Spradley will be serving on the board next year. Saul was defeated by Phil Dickerson, who was in attendance at the meeting, and Spradley did not seek another term.
Travares Comegys, who was elected to replace retiring board president Jerome Wyatt, was also in attendance. Former Sheriff Larry Dykes will replace Spradley.
In another matter, the board unanimously agreed to roadway improvements that were proposed to accommodate the Love’s Travel Stop that’s coming to the north Sandersville exit off Interstate 59 next year.
Sharon-Sandersville Road and Claiborne Road will be widened and have a thicker overlay to prepare for the increased 18-wheeler traffic, engineer Wiley Pickering said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.