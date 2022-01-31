For years, Dr. David Netherland was cracking backs at his chiropractic practice on Sandy Lane in Laurel. He retired in 2020, but now, people in Laurel can finally take a crack at the new sensation that is ax-throwing in the same building.
Up until November, Jones County residents had limited options to enjoy ax-throwing, but thanks to Lumberjaxe Throw Company owner Chris McKinnon, residents can take the short drive to Sandy Lane to do so. Lumberjaxe offers a unique experience that can’t be found anywhere else, and McKinnon wants his establishment to be known as a place where families can come enjoy together.
“We wanted to create a place for kids, and anybody in general, where they could come and be entertained,” McKinnon said. “For the longest time, there was no place in Jones County where you could go do this. You always had to go somewhere else to do ax-throwing, so we are hoping we can provide some different kinds of entertainment.”
Located immediately beside Champs Club, one of Laurel’s other entertainment-themed businesses, McKinnon is hoping that the two businesses can continue to thrive in Laurel and send business each other’s way.
“That’s the idea,” McKinnon said. “You’ve got two places that are the only ones of their kind in Laurel, so we are hoping we can continue to draw on the same crowd.”
Lumberjaxe has four throwing lanes available for its customers with a six-person limit per lane. Ages 16 and older can play without parental supervision, and the entertainment center offers other forms of recreation, including darts and a Nintendo setup. The facility is also available to rent for private events such as birthday parties.
Hours of operation for Lumberjaxe are Thursday and Friday 5-10 p.m. and Saturday noon-10 p.m. Cost for an hour of ax-throwing is $20 per person.
