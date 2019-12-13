Doctors’ offices, Wellness Center opening before end of year
Officials cut the ribbon Wednesday evening, and by early Thursday morning, doctors were ready to cut on patients, if needed, inside South Central Regional Medical Center’s shiny new expanded emergency room.
The $33 million expansion — which includes a new Emergency Department, Medical Office Building, Wellness Center, Rehabilitation Center, helicopter landing pad and additional parking — was finished more than three months ahead of the construction schedule.
But the process for seeing the vision of the hospital board come to fruition took more than 14 years, SCRMC President and CEO Doug Higginbotham said.
“The egg finally hatched,” said George Walters of the SCRMC Board of Trustees. “It’s such a beautiful facility. I hope Jones County and the surrounding counties use it. We know that a lot of people go out of town for their health-care needs. We just ask that they try South Central. If they do, I’m sure they will be pleased.”
The crown jewel of the expansion, for Walters, is the emergency room.
“It surpassed my expectations,” he said, and since it often offers the first impression of the medical facility as a whole, it will likely encourage people to continue care with SCRMC, he said. “The waiting room is six to eight times larger than the old one, so I think people will appreciate that.”
Medical Director Dr. Jeremy Rogers likes the space (28,444 square feet) in the new ER, too. Not only is it nearly three times larger than the old ER (10,500 square feet), it has a more practical layout, too, he said.
“The old one was a T-shape … now you can just walk through, so there’s no wasted time walking,” he said.
There are 21 treatment rooms — all of which are larger than the 15 rooms in the old ER — and each is equipped with a phone, as are the three larger trauma rooms and six “fast-track” rooms.
“There’s a bigger space to work, just a better flow,” Rogers said.
A large sliding-door entrance for ambulances leads right to the trauma rooms, as does the new helipad.
There’s also a much nicer family room — which is often used when the news is not good — and the walls throughout the facility are decorated with the works of local artists, including Adam Trest, Mandy Buchanan, Brooke Davis and SCRMC’s own Janet Staples.
The new ER went into operation at 3 a.m. Thursday, and some of the new doctors’ offices were set to open Monday, with others opening before the end of the year. (See list). The target date for the opening of the new facility was mid-March, and builder Mac’s Construction Co. of Hattiesburg had to overcome “rain, rain, rain” in the beginning of the project 2-1/2 years ago and still finished ahead of schedule, Walters said.
Laurel native Mike Foil of Foil-Wyatt Architects and Planners in Jackson drew the plans and “was a valuable partner.” Higginbotham said. The design includes “a shell” that leaves room for future expansion, too, SCRMC spokeswoman Becky Collins noted.
The project was made possible by a $66.5 million loan — $57.7 million of which came from a 40-year USDA Community Facility Direct Loan and the remaining $8.75 million was in the form of a 20-year USDA Community Facility Guaranteed Loan.
Even with the added debt, the amount of the debt service, or payment, is not more than SCRMC was already paying, Walters said.
“The USDA loans were low-interest, so we borrowed enough to pay all our debt and to finance this, too,” he said. “It didn’t grow as a payment, it just added more years. We’re not paying more per month. It was a no-brainer to get this done.”
The SCRMC board thanks the Board of Supervisors — current members Jerome Wyatt, Johnny Burnett, Barry Saul, Danny Roy Spradley and David Scruggs — and past members for making the project possible.
“Thank y’all from the bottom of our heart,” Walters said.
Higginbotham thanked the hospital board — Victor Jones, Lewis Goins, Mike Lowe, Becky Brewer, Arthur Siggers, Jay Scoggin, Walters and past board member Frank Therrell, who served 32 years.
Higginbotham also thanked the three Laurel mayors — Johnny Magee, Melvin Mack and Susan Vincent — and City Council members who helped with land acquisition, which started 11 years ago with modifications to the “S” curve on Interstate 59. That process also included the help of Transportation Commissioner Tom King, the Corps of Engineers, the state Department of Health and “numerous attorneys and financial experts.”
SCRMC has been in the community for 67 years and it is the second-largest employer in Jones County, with more than 2,100 employees. The annual economic impact for the local community is estimated at more than $200 million.
“We are extremely proud of the new facilities that will allow us to improve access and care to the residents of Jones County and surrounding areas,” Higginbotham said.
Walters pointed out how rare it is to see a major expansion at an economically viable medical facility, especially in Mississippi.
“A lot of hospitals have been closing their doors,” he said. “We’re in good financial shape, and I attribute that to our leadership. We have a good CEO.”
